COVID-19 case count revealed in Revelstoke

Since January there have been three Revelstoke residents who tested positive for COVID-19.

The BC Centre for Disease Control released COVID-19 statistics by Local Health Authority for the first time today. The cases are reported per 100,000 people.

Cases are sorted by location of the residence of the person, so travellers who had confirmed cases are not counted in Revelstoke’s totals.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said there are now enough cases that privacy is no longer a concern.

She also warned that not all people with COVID-19 were tested and that it could be spreading in the community even in areas where there are no official confirmed cases.

One woman, who spoke to the Revelstoke Review anonymously in April, said she never tested for COVID-19 but a public health nurse on the call line told her she had it.

READ MORE: Revelstoke woman with presumptive case of COVID-19 describes experience

The Selkirk Medical Centre confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 in the community on March 17.

READ MORE: First COVID-19 case confirmed in Revelstoke

In May, Michelle Hunter, a Revelstoke resident, was diagnosed with COVID-19 days before giving birth.

READ MORE: Pregnant Revelstoke woman catches COVID-19 days before giving birth

There were several alleged cases of COVID-19 reported by former guests to heliski companies in the area in March, including Mica Heliskiing, Selkirk Tangiers and Eagle Pass.

READ MORE: Updated: Third Revelstoke heliskiing company declares COVID-19 case

@RevelstokeRevueeditor@revelstoketimesreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.