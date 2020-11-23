COVID-19 case confirmed at Qualicum Beach high school

School District 69 (Qualicum) announced late Monday (Nov. 23) a case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Kwalikum Secondary School.

A district press release said the last date of attendance for the individual involved was Nov. 19.

“As this is a single case, public health officials refer to it as an exposure, and not a cluster or an outbreak,” read the release. “Public health staff are completing contact tracing to identify any individuals needing to self-isolate and self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.”

A general notification to the school community was issued on Monday afternoon. The district says anyone who has not received a phone call from public health officials is asked to continue to attend school and to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms as per BCCDC guidelines noted in the daily health check form.

“For privacy reasons, we cannot give out further details,” stated the release.

Additional information relating to exposures in school can be found on the Island Health website and in the general information for schools on the BCCDC website.

— NEWS Staff

Parksville Qualicum Beach News