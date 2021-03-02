COVID-19: Case confirmed at Ecole Oceanside Elementary School in Parksville

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at École Oceanside Elementary School in Parksville.

A press release from School District 69 (Qualicum) said officials learned of the confirmed case on Tuesday, March 2, with dates of exposure being Thursday, Feb. 25 and Friday, Feb. 26.

Island Health staff have initiated contact tracing to identify individuals needing to self-isolate or self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. All contact tracing was expected to be concluded by the end of day March 2, and all members of the École Oceanside Elementary School community will have received direct communication from the school.

Anyone who has not received a phone call from public health officials is advised to continue to attend school and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms as per BCCDC guidelines noted in the daily health check form.

For privacy reasons, we cannot give out further details.

Additional information relating to exposures in school can be found on the Island Health Exposures in Schools page and in the general information for schools on the BCCDC website.

