COVID-19 case confirmed at Acwsalcta School

Acwsalcta School has its first case of COVID-19. In a public letter written by the Nuxalk Acwsalcmalslayc Academy of Learning (NAALS) the Board of Directors said the school, daycare, and college would be closed from Nov. 30 – Dec. 18.

A letter from Vancouver Coastal Health, released by the Nuxalk Nation’s Emergency Operations Centre, said that the exposure occurred on 24th, 25th, & 26th November 2020, and affects Grade 7, 8, 9, 10.

VCH also said that, “Public Health is working closely with the school to identify any close contacts among staff or students. Anyone identified as a close contact will be notified directly by public health and asked to isolate for 14 days from their last date of possible exposure.

“If you do not receive a call from public health, your risk of exposure is considered to be very low and we do not recommend that you isolate at this time.”

