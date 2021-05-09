COVID-19 case at West Kelowna’s Shannon Lake Elementary

School District 23 is confirming a COVID-19 exposure at Shannon Lake Elementary, in West Kelowna.

The school’s community member tested positive Saturday. They are self-isolating at home with support from Interior Health, who said it will follow up anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” SD23 said in a release.

Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to the affected school community.

“As always, we remind people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms,” SD23 added.

