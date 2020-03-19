COVID-19: Care Closet shuts its doors

The Care Closet Thrift Store has indefinitely closed its doors as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The non-profit store raises money for several organizations in Penticton. (Mark Brett - Western News)

The downtown Care Closet Thrift Store is among the latest casualties of the current COVID-19 pandemic, officials announcing it is closing its doors March 19.

Having operated at its current location at 574 Main St. for nearly three decades, the non-profit said it was ceasing operations indefinitely this week.

During the closure it will not be accepting any donations however the morning of March 19, like most mornings, there were several boxes of goods already on the doorstep.

The Care Closet is a significant fund generator for its three partners, the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation, Penticton Hospital Auxiliary and the Penticton and District Hospice Society.

Annually it raises in excess of $80,000 and so far has donated more than a quarter million dollars to each of those partners.

There are about 50 volunteers who donate their time to help out at the store, sorting donations and helping customers.

“We look forward to re-opening with our spring and summer stock as soon as the situation permits,” reads a release about the closure.

