COVID-19 cancellations and postponements in Rossland and area

Here is a list of closures, cancellations and postponements in Rossland and area.

PUBLIC AMENITIES

Rossland City Hall will be temporarily closed to the public as of March 17, 2020. Available staff will be attending the office, however the general public will not be permitted to access the building. See details here.

The City of Rossland will be closing the Miners Hall and Rossland Arena effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020, until further notice. See details here.

The Rossland Library and Rossland Museum / Visitor Centre / Research Room will be closed to the general public from March 17 until further notice. See details here.

The City of Rossland has decided to temporarily suspend all non-essential City Meetings effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020, until further notice. See details here.

The US-Canada border will be closed to all but essential traffic.

All schools, K-12 are closed indefinitely

The Rossland Seniors Center has been closed to all membership activities until further notice.

ENTERTAINMENT

RDKB and RDCK recreation facilities are closed.

Joe Hill Coffee House, Rossland Legion on Sundays, cancelled

La Cafamore’s Trail concert on March 22, cancelled

The Chances casino in Castlegar is closed

Silver City Days, scheduled for May, have been cancelled

BUSINESS

Red Mountain ski hill is closed as of March 17 for the season.

All Teck corporate offices have been closed and remote work implemented for all employees able to do so.

The Gold Rush Bookstore will be closed effective March 16. It will continue to offer online shopping via its website www.goldrushbookstore.ca and free delivery in the Rossland area.

Rossland Brownies will not be selling their Spring Cookies, at Ferraro Foods. If you need your cookies, please contact 250-362-5527.

GENERAL

Remember, if you think you may be coming down with the virus, use the BC COVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool

