COVID-19 at Maple Ridge elementary school

Harry Hooge elementary is the latest school in Maple Ridge to have an exposure to COVID-19.

On May 25, a person with a confirmed case of the virus was at the school. It is one of just four schools in School District 42 listed by Fraser Health as having had an exposure event.

Fraser Health provides this information so school staff, students and parents can be assured that Public Health is following up in their community and exposure risks are being mitigated.

At any time, if parents or their children develop any symptoms of COVID-19, please seek testing and then self-isolate.

Those who have been identified as a COVID-19 positive case or close contact will be contacted directly by Fraser Health’s Public Health team with further instruction. For parents who do not receive a phone call or letter from Public Health, their child should continue to attend school. Monitor your child for COVID-19 symptoms daily.

More information and resources regarding schools and COVID-19 is available on our school resources for parents and teachers page or the BCCDC K-12 Schools website.

