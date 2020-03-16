COVID-19: Apex Mountain Resort ceasing operations

Effective March 17 at 3:30 p.m., Apex Mountain Resort will be closed for the season

Apex Mountain Resort is ceasing operations for the season as a result of COVID-19.

The resort announced on Facebook Monday night that “after careful consideration and deliberation” they would be closing effective March 17 at 3:30 p.m.

“As much as we would love to stay open and provide a venue for those to enjoy the outdoors, we feel it is our duty to help reduce the spread of this virus,” wrote general manager James Shalman.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this short notice may cause, however the health and safety of our guests, staff and residents is more important. We appreciate your understanding as we all band together to help lessen the curve in spreading COVID-19.”

Apex joins a list of other resorts that have closed already, including Big White.

