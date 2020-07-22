COVID-19: Annual Coombs Fair goes virtual for 2020

Parker Springford of Nanoose Bay’s Springford Farm earned the junior grand champion grower award in his first appearance at the annual Coombs Fair in 2017. This year’s event will take place virtually, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (PQB News file photo)

After 107 years, the Coombs Fair is shaking things up.

They’ve decided to go virtual, rather than cancelling their event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Coombs Virtual Fair will take place Friday, Aug. 7 at 4 p.m. and all day on Saturday and Sunday (Aug. 8 and Aug. 9). People are invited to log on through Facebook to join in on the fun.

There’s one more alternative way of enjoying the fair – a drive-through event on Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Patrons will be asked to stay in their vehicles and drive through nearby acres of tractor and equipment displays, animals and more. To keep this event accessible to everyone, entrance will be by donation,” read a release from the event.

More information on the event and ways to participate can be found at coombsfair.com. More details will also be posted on their Facebook page as the date comes closer.

— NEWS staff

Parksville Qualicum Beach News