COVID-19: All sports fields and baseball fields in Quesnel now closed

City trails and parks remain open, but users must maintain social distancing space of two metres

As of April 3, baseball fields and all sports fields in Quesnel are closed due to COVID-19. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer file photo)

To help stop the spread of COVID-19, the City of Quesnel closed all baseball and sports fields Friday, April 3.

A notice posted on the City’s website says this closure does not apply to City parks or trails, but users need to maintain a distance of at least two metres (six feet) from others in the parks and on the trails.

Previously, all playgrounds, as well as the tennis and pickelball courts, dog park and skate park were closed, along with indoor recreation facilities. School playgrounds have also been closed.

For more information about the City’s response to COVID-19 and which facilities are open and closed, visit quesnel.ca/covid-19.

READ MORE: ‘Hold our line’: 29 new cases of COVID-19 announced in B.C.

