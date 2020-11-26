Courtenay’s Lake Trail Middle School given all-clear to re-open after threat deemed over

According to a statement released by School District 71, Lake Trail Middle School will reopen Friday, Nov. 27 and resume normal operations.

The school was closed Thursday, Nov. 26, following the receipt of a threat targeted specifically at the school. Out of an abundance of caution, the Comox Valley RCMP and school district decided to close the school while the credibility of the threat was assessed and investigated.

“Reports of this nature are always treated as serious and authentic until we conduct a thorough investigation to confirm the credibility of the report,” said Cst. Monika Terragni, Media Relations Officer, Comox Valley RCMP in a press release issued by SD71. “We are still investigating and continue to work with the school district; however, there is no longer any evidence to suggest an ongoing threat to the school.”

The Record has reached out to the RCMP for additional information regarding the nature of the threat, and whether the person(s) responsible have been identified and/or arrested.

Anyone with additional information can call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 and refer to file 2020-19222. To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

Comox Valley Record