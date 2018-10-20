Courtenay voter taking it to the streets

Sarah Henckel-Sutmoller was on the corner of 17 Street and Cliffe Avenue in Courtenay Saturday afternoon, urging people to vote in the civic election. Photo by Terry Farrell

Courtenay resident Sarah Henckel-Sutmoller was doing some campaigning of her own on Saturday, urging passing motorists to get involved with the civic election.

Henckel-Sutmoller stood on the corner of the 17th Street/Cliffe Avenue intersection waving her own campaign sign, which read: “Stand up! Be counted Go vote.”

Henckel-Sutmoller said her desire to be politically engaged is deeply rooted.

“My opa almost died for democracy during our last rise of fascism in the 1930s, and I think it is my duty to speak up.”

Both voting stations in Courtenay were steady throughout the day.