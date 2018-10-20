Courtenay voter taking it to the streets

Courtenay resident Sarah Henckel-Sutmoller was doing some campaigning of her own on Saturday, urging passing motorists to get involved with the civic election.
Henckel-Sutmoller stood on the corner of the 17th Street/Cliffe Avenue intersection waving her own campaign sign, which read: “Stand up! Be counted Go vote.”
Henckel-Sutmoller said her desire to be politically engaged is deeply rooted.
“My opa almost died for democracy during our last rise of fascism in the 1930s, and I think it is my duty to speak up.”
Both voting stations in Courtenay were steady throughout the day.