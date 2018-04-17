Courtenay to verbally recognize KFN territory at the beginning of council meetings

Courtenay council meetings will start with a verbal acknowledgement that the land on which members gather is unceded territory of the K’ómoks First Nation.

Coun. Rebecca Lennox initiated the acknowledgement in a motion, which council passed Monday. At its previous meeting, council approved a Lennox motion to recognize, in writing, KFN territory on the first page of council agenda packages.

Lennox has said she wishes to build stronger bonds with the band.

The Town of Comox also recognizes KFN lands, in writing, on its meeting agendas. The Comox Valley Regional District has established verbal recognition.

Earlier this year, the CVRD board approved a motion from Area B director Rod Nichol to open meetings with a statement recognizing traditional territory of the KFN.

Since Truth and Reconciliation Commission findings from 2015, verbal acknowledgment of public meetings and civic events on traditional Indigenous territory has increased across Canada.