Courtenay ticket a $2 million BC 6/49 jackpot winner

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Courtenay is a multi-millionaire.

The $2 million BC49 jackpot was won Wednesday night, by a ticket bought locally.

The winning numbers, according to the BCLC website, playnow.com, are 2, 7, 14, 17, 30 and 33.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers.

The $75,000 prize, for matching five of the six numbers as well as the bonus number, was won by a ticket purchased in the Shuswap.

The bonus number was 37.

Comox Valley Record

