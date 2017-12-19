Jenna Usipuik

Courtenay teen goes missing again; police seek assistance

The Comox Valley RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating missing 18-year-old Courtenay resident Jenna Usipuik

Usipuik was last seen Dec. 16, 2017.

She is a Caucasian female, five feet six inches tall (168 cm), weighs 141 pounds (64 kg) and has blond hair and brown eyes.

Usipiuk previously went missing one month ago, Nov. 16, and was located five days later.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jenna Usipuik is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

