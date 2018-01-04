Courtenay shelter at capacity

The Pidcock House emergency shelter has been a well-used refuge since the Extreme Weather Protocol was activated early November.

“We’re at capacity as far as emergency shelter beds go,” said Brent Hobden, the Salvation Army’s community ministries director. “We’ve had upwards of 10 people sleeping on mats, so that brings our total up to close to 30 people on some of the nights.”

When an Extreme Weather Response (EWR) is activated, every person who comes to the door is accommodated. There are 18 shelter beds, and 15 mats split between men and women.

“There’s been a huge need for it,” Hobden said.

A recent renovation has added 1,200 square feet to the shelter at 632 Pidcock Ave. in Courtenay. The space includes a commercial kitchen, dining room, six transition bedrooms and a pet-friendly room. Administration is in the process of sorting applications for the bedrooms.

“By February first we should have all six units filled,” Hobden said.

Guests will be required to take a variety of self-help/life-skills courses. In turn, Pidcock provides shelter and food until the person reaches a place where he or she can care for themselves.