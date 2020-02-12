Courtenay Riverway to link with Royston Seaside Trail

The Riverway Trail which runs alongside the Courtenay River and Estuary will eventually connect to the Royston Seaside Trail.

The Courtenay Riverway Trail starts downtown at the bottom of 6th Street, and runs alongside the Courtenay River and Estuary. The City plans to eventually link it to the Royston Seaside Trail. Scott Stanfield photo

The Riverway Trail which runs alongside the Courtenay River and Estuary will eventually connect to the Royston Seaside Trail.

The City of Courtenay expects construction of the multi-phased project to begin this fall.

The first phase, about 400 metres long, is planned on City-owned land between Millard and Beachwood roads.

“This land is an old railway corridor, which is a level parcel connecting these two roads, and which would provide an off-road, recreational connection for pedestrians and cyclists, similar to the Royston Seaside Trail in the CVRD,” said Dave Snider, the City’s director of recreation and cultural services.

Staff have started to consult with adjacent land owners to identify City-owned public land, and to find solutions to possible private encroachments, Snider added.

Phase 2 will continue along the rail corridor which extends to an undeveloped park space. This phase will not be constructed until an exit is acquired at Marriott Road.

The third phase — Marriott to Chinook Road/Royston Seaside Trail — will not proceed until a route is established.

“The City does not hold title to any land in this section,” Snider said.

The Courtenay Riverway Trail starts downtown at 6th Street. The distance to Millard Road is a little more than five kilometres, including the Airpark loop and a small loop at 31st Street.

The Royston Seaside Trail is located in Area A of the regional district. The northern half of the trail is built on a portion of the old Comox Logging Railway Grade known as The Breakwater Esplanade, a 1.1 km gravel trail. The southern half follows Marine Drive.

FMI: www.courtenay.ca/riverwayextension