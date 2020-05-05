Courtenay resident requests RV sani-dump site in city

A Courtenay resident has requested council to consider opening a recreational vehicle sani-dump sewage waste disposal site in the city.

A decade ago, Wendel Lamb said there were three such stations in Courtenay. Today, the sani-dump at the Gas N Go in Cumberland is the only one serving the Valley.

“So where will they dump it?” Lamb writes in a letter to council. “Back roads, logging roads, ditches and possibly even storm drains out in their streets.”

Lamb has several potential sites in mind. Topping his list is Dove Creek Place off Headquarters Road, due to easy access, and access to sewer and water, among other factors.

“Courtenay needs to be involved as they have the sewer system to make a sani-dump station work,” said Lamb, who plans to send a similar letter to the CVRD. “As this is a Valley-wide regional issue, they should be involved on a cost-sharing basis.”

Coun. Manno Theos said this issue came up several times during the last municipal election campaign.

“I am ecstatic to see that this conversation has come to the table,” Theos said at the April 4 council meeting.

Coun. Wendy Morin has also discussed the issue with numerous people.

“I think the location of it would make a lot of sense being in Courtenay,” said Coun. David Frisch, adding the idea would fit in well at the regional sewage commission, which he chairs.

“It’s difficult to find locations in an urban setting like ours that can allow for long vehicles,” deputy CAO Trevor Kushner said. “The operation can be quite onerous over time.”

Coun. Doug Hillian, noting Lamb intends to speak with the Chamber of Commerce, suggests the idea might present a business opportunity.

Council voted for staff to contact the sewage commission to further explore the idea.

Neighbours oppose building proposal

Arden Road residents are not happy with a proposal for a pair of multi-family buildings in their neighbourhood. The applicant, Cameron Contracting, hopes to construct the four-unit buildings at 2875 Arden Rd. A covenant needs to be amended to allow the eight units, building form and fence requirements.

Following are some comments from Arden residents:

•”With its extreme three-storey height, and invasive nature and dismissal of covenants, it will immediately reduce our property value drastically. Someone has to rethink or readjust this proposal, or what is the point in having covenants?”

•”This will have a negative impact on the street. There is no way there will be enough parking ‘off road’ for the tenants and their visitors.”

•”I feel this new development will look very out of place and not fit in with the current houses in the area, not to mention we will lose the rural feel that we currently have.”

In 2012, a covenant registered on title was meant for a seven-unit development. The intention was to sell the land to a non-profit housing provider. Habitat for Humanity had been interested but opted not to buy because of the distance from services. In 2018, a new covenant requires affordable housing amenity contributions.

Council directed staff to schedule a public hearing about the application.

Temporary housing and support services

The City, in conjunction with the Comox Valley Coalition to End Homelessness, will present a proposal to the provincial government for funding to provide temporary housing and related support services for homeless individuals during the coronavirus pandemic. Council supported the resolution from Hillian, who notes health and safety risks at unsupported settings and unsanctioned campsites increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Comox Valley Record