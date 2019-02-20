Courtenay receives second application for cannabis shop

Just one resident spoke at a Tuesday public hearing in Courtenay council chambers about a proposed cannabis retail store at Driftwood Mall.

Just one resident spoke at a Tuesday public hearing in Courtenay council chambers about a proposed cannabis retail store at Driftwood Mall.

“I think this would be a great idea,” said Henry Carter, who lives in a 10th Street apartment. “We have a lot of suspicious dealings going on (in the area). I think if we could centralize cannabis use, our sales would be a lot better than having it out on the streets.”

Muse Cannabis is the City’s first referral from the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for a non-medical cannabis retailer in Courtenay.

A second applicant — the Liquor Distribution Branch — wants to open a cannabis shop next to Ricky’s at the Washington Park Shopping Centre on Ryan Road. The City received an email from a resident who, in theory, supports a store in the area but who feels the location is a poor choice due to traffic congestion.

A maximum of five private cannabis retailers will be allowed in Courtenay, and one government-operated store.

•Council approved a five-year term to allow the Lush Valley Food Action Society to continue operating the community garden at 721 Grant Ave. An agreement includes an option to renew for a further five years at the municipal-owned property.

Coun. Doug Hillian says Lush provides a “very useful service” to people who want to grow food.

The project started as a six-month pilot in 2012. The main focus is to provide garden access to low-income residents and others who “may experience food insecurity,” a staff report states.

•Dr. David Parkinson says the Comox Valley is not experiencing climate change. Data indicates that wind, temperature and other trends have been relatively stable over the past several decades. Rather than “chasing ghosts,” he suggests that council focus on issues such as the housing crisis.

Hillian asked if Parkinson is aware that Courtenay’s Official Community Plan includes an amendment for council to consider climate change. Parkinson said he wasn’t.

•Participants in the Wounded Warrior Run will arrive in Courtenay Feb. 28. Starting Feb. 25 in Port Hardy, the team will run more than 600 kilometres en route to Victoria, March 3. Runners stop at Legions and community halls to raise awareness of the support offered by Wounded Warriors Canada — which honours ill and injured members of the military and first responders. The organization started in 2006 after a suicide bomber travelling by bike near Kandahar City killed four Canadians and injured a number of others.