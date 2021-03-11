Courtenay ranked high on top places to live in Canada: survey

Canadians are asking where they can move within the country more this year due to the pandemic

View of Courtenay with the Comox Glacier in the background. Photo courtesy City of Courtenay

Missing the top 10 list by one spot, Courtenay was ranked as one of the top spots in Canada in terms of livability by an insurance and money products comparison website.

A recently-released list by Rates.ca of Canada’s Most Livable Places 2021 placed Courtenay at 11th spot, with Quebec City taking the 10th spot.

The website notes Canadians are asking where they can move within the country more this year than ever due to the pandemic.

The Leger survey conducted on behalf of the website found that almost one quarter (23 per cent) of those who moved or plan to move since April 2020 cited COVID-19 as a reason for relocating.

Twenty-one per cent of those who moved or plan to move are moving from a major city hub to smaller towns/rural areas.

The website says the Livability Report factors in traditional metrics like affordability and growth, but also gives weight to lifestyle-oriented criteria such as scenery, nightlife, outdoor activities and accessibility.

They add the survey revealed one of the top-deciding factors when looking for where to move is scenery (17 per cent) which is followed the top factor, affordability (33 per cent).

Other factors include economic and job growth, size of city/town and outdoor activities.

The total list includes more than 150 communities and refined and ranked using a formula that awards points for positives like growing population, low mortgage costs and scenic beauty.

Langford took the top spot, with a population growth of 5.2 per cent, and average home price (2020) of $725,300 and a scenery rating of four stars.

Courtenay was ranked with a population growth of 1.3 per cent and an average 2020 home price of $550,800. The city was also given a scenery rating of four stars, a nightlife rating of three, an outdoor activity rating of four, and a climate rating of five.

Other Island communities that made the list include Cowichan Bay at 7, Victoria at the 30, Campbell River at 37, Nanaimo at 54, Parksville at 66, Port Alberni at 82, Ucluelet at 97 and Tofino at 155.

The survey was conducted online with 1,514 Canadians from Jan. 22 to 24, 2021.

