Courtenay man faces trafficking charges after traffic stop

A 39-year-old Courtenay resident was arrested last month and faces several charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

  • Apr. 3, 2018 12:00 a.m.
An investigation led by the Comox Valley RCMP Crime Reduction Unit resulted in the arrest of Jason Dickie on March 8.

During a possible motor vehicle infraction in the area of 17th Street and McPhee Avenue, Dickie was arrested and a subsequent search yielded a quantity of drugs suspected to be fentanyl. Marijuana, suspected OxyContin, crystal methamphetamine and a significant amount of cash were also seized.

“The Comox Valley RCMP continues its commitment to keeping our citizens and community safe by targeting street-level drug dealing,” stated Cpl. Cliffe, client services NCO. “This is an example of our front line police officers working in concert with our plainclothes sections and maintaining their focus on priority offenders.”

Courtenay man faces trafficking charges after traffic stop

