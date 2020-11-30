Courtenay man arrested in connection with attempted robbery at 7-Eleven

The suspect in a Nov. 22 attempted robbery at the Ryan Road 7-Eleven has been arrested. Photo supplied

A 19-year old Courtenay man has been arrested following an attempted robbery report on Nov. 22.

A 19-year old Courtenay man has been arrested following an attempted robbery report on Nov. 22.

At approximately 11:35 p.m. Comox Valley RCMP responded to a hold-up alarm at the 7-Eleven on Ryan Road in Courtenay. The victim reported to police that a man entered the store, walked around for a short time and then approached the counter where he told her he had a knife and demanded money. The victim asked for help from witnesses inside the store and the suspect fled on foot.

The Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit picked up the investigation and made an arrest thanks to tips from the public.

“We’d like to thank the public and the media for their assistance,” said Cpl. Matt Holst, Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit. “Investigators followed up on tips very quickly which led to the arrest of the male and the execution of search warrants and discovery of additional evidence in the relation to the robbery investigation.”

The suspect has an upcoming court date.

RCMP did not release the man’s name.

Comox Valley Record