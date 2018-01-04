Courtenay Husky station robbed

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at approximately 10:25 pm, the Comox Valley RCMP responded to an armed robbery at the Husky Gas Station, located at 2350 Cliffe Ave. in Courtenay BC.

A male, described as being approximately 5’9″ tall, entered the business with a weapon. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The investigation into this robbery is being led by the Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime section with the assistance of the Integrated Forensic Identification Section and Police Dog services.

If you were in the area of this incident and saw anything suspicious, or have any information regarding this robbery, please contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and cite file number 2018-154. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). If the information you provide through Crime Stoppers results in a conviction, you may be eligible for a reward.