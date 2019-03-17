Courtenay home a ‘writeoff’ after Sunday afternoon fire

Two occupants and one of a neighbouring home treated for minor smoke inhalation

Due to a collapsing roof, crews mainly worked outside to knock down the fire. Photo by Jolene Rudisuela

One Courtenay home is destroyed following a fire early Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews received the call around 1:30 p.m. of a structure fire at the residence on the corner of Morello Place and Lambert Drive.

According to Courtenay Fire Chief Don Bardonnex, the fire appears to have started on the outside of the house, spread through the attic and then down the length of the building, causing the roof to collapse.

Thick smoke could be seen billowing from the home, as well as flames in the attic when fire crews arrived on scene.

“The roof was already collapsing. They could only get into [one] end of the house, the rest of it had to be fought from the outside,” said Bardonnex.

BREAKING: Heavy smoke and flames visible at a house on the corner of Morello Place and Lambert Drive in #CourtenayBC. The call came in around 1:30 p.m. and fire crews are on scene. — Jolene Rudisuela (@jrudisuela) March 17, 2019

Two occupants were home at the time of the fire who both suffered from minor smoke inhalation. A man with disabilities in a neighbouring house was also evacuated due to smoke entering his home. He was also treated for minor smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time but the damage is extensive.

“It’s a write-off,” said Bardonnex. “It’s still standing but the amount of smoke damage on the inside is pretty heavy.”

Four fire trucks and 27 firefighters responded to the fire which took approximately two hours to fully extinguish.

jolene.rudisuela@comoxvalleyrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter