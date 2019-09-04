Courtenay government cannabis store now open

The store is the second government location to open on Vancouver Island

Tyson Muzzillo of BC Cannabis Stores shows off various strains of cannabis at the Courtenay store location Wednesday morning. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Tyson Muzzillo, regional manager of cannabis operations from BC Cannabis Stores, welcomed the media for an early look at the government store in Courtenay.

The store, located at 2A-759 Ryan Road in the Washington Park Shopping Centre, is the second government store to open on Vancouver Island.

The initial store in Campbell River opened earlier this summer, and a third location, located in Port Alberni, is slated to open later this month.

The Courtenay store offers dry products and oils, along with vaporizers, pipes and other accessories.

The store is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturdays until 9 p.m., and Sundays and holidays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

