The Courtenay Fire Department attended a small structure fire at a home on 25th Street in Courtenay Saturday evening.

The Courtenay Fire Department attended a small structure fire at a home on 25th Street in Courtenay Saturday evening.

A single-story townhome had a small amount of smoke coming from the rear of the home around 6 p.m.

Occupants were able to escape the home, and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

Police and ambulance also attended the scene as a precaution.