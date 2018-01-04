Courtenay cyclist dies after being found in a ditch

On Jan. 3, at approximately 5:20 p.m., the Comox Valley RCMP responded to a cyclist in distress

A cyclist in the Comox Valley died after being found in a ditch by a passerby.

On Jan. 3, 2018, at approximately 5:20 p.m., the Comox Valley RCMP responded to a cyclist in distress. The cyclist had been found in a ditch by a passerby along the 2000 block of Left Road in Courtenay.

The 67-year-old Courtenay man was rushed to a local hospital by ambulance but was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

The Comox Valley RCMP General Investigation Section, with the assistance of the Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Service and British Columbia Coroner Service, is investigating.

At this point in the investigation it is unclear how the cyclist ended up in the ditch.

Investigators are requesting any witnesses that may have seen this man riding his bike along Left Road to contact the detachment at 250-338-1321 and cite file number 2018-140.