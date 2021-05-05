Courtenay council gives second reading to contentious development proposal

At the May 3 meeting, Courtenay council approved second reading for a proposed multi-unit development in west Courtenay that has drawn a great deal of opposition from the neighbourhood.

Rosebery Investments of West Vancouver has applied to construct a 39-unit strata development at 2650 Copperfield Rd., a dead end street off Arden Road. The plan is to build a mix of triplex, duplex and single family-style units, along with carriage homes on a 6.4-acre site. The property is heavily treed, containing clusters of second and third growth forest, and wetlands. Piercy Creek runs along the southeast boundary. There is a trail network extending through the development and a protected buffer of the creek.

The Arden Corridor Local Area Plan (LAP) encourages clustered forms of development, whereby the number of units or lots would be condensed to preserve environmental features, a staff report states.

Last year, the applicant had notified neighbours who live within 100 metres about the proposal. Nearly every comment opposes the development, citing concerns about scale, access and environmental protection.

“There is a lot of land closer to the centre of Courtenay in need of re-development that would suit this type of density,” a Swanson Street resident states. “A piece of raw land set between two salmon streams with large amounts of wetland should never be considered for development.”

“The increase in traffic will have a huge impact, especially at the intersection of Arden and Cumberland Road,” a resident at Copperfield Road states.

A number of respondents said the proposal does not conform with the LAP.

While impressed with the application, Coun. David Frisch questions if pedestrian/cyclist accessibility could be improved by perhaps connecting to the regional trail network.

The proposal first came before council in October. Insufficient water pressure had been an issue, but a solution has been found.

A public hearing will be held before third reading is considered.