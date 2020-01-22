Courtenay council approves fifth and final private cannabis retailer

Courtenay council has given the thumbs up to a storefront cannabis retailer at Courtenay Mall, 605/625 Cliffe Ave. The location was rezoned last year for a previous cannabis application that has since been withdrawn.

Coun. Doug Hillian was impressed by the efforts of Inspired Cannabis Company to canvas neighboring businesses, which appear to support the business. The company said it gathered 56 signatures from supportive residents and businesses in the area.

Hillian notes one letter writer who opposes the application due to the proximity of the HMCS Alberni Museum and Memorial — a “family destination,” the writer states.

“That was part of their reason why they didn’t think this is a suitable location, but according to the other information we received, the Alberni Project was one of the commercial operations that offered their support,” Hillian said at the Jan. 20 council meeting.

This is the fifth — and final — private cannabis retailer allowed in Courtenay. One government-operated store is also permitted. The provincial government needs to give final approval for licensing before retailers can open.

A government store at the Washington Park Shopping Mall is the only cannabis outlet that has opened for business. The Patchi at 2270 Cliffe Ave. is set to open Friday. The owners of Muse Cannabis — the first application approved by council — expect their store to open in March or April at Driftwood Mall.