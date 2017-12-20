Courtenay council approves air initiative motion

At its Monday meeting, Courtenay council approved a resolution from Mayor Larry Jangula to have staff implement the following measures to reduce air pollution in the city:

•a two-year program to bring all wood burning appliances into compliance with federal CSA and provincial emissions standards;

•provide financial assistance, in the form of an interest-free loan, to residents who can prove that upgrading an appliance to a cleaner, efficient model would present a financial hardship;

•require homes sold with wood burning appliances to confirm they conform to government standards, or to replace an appliance with a compliant model;

•create municipal regulations and guidelines outlining the types of fuels allowed to be burned in Courtenay; and

•advocate with Comox, Cumberland and the CVRD to adopt similar regulations.

“I’m just hoping people, and other municipalities, will buy into the program,” Jangula said, noting most smoke comes from slash fires in surrounding areas.

He suggests using gaming funds to help people purchase stoves.