The owner of the Comox Valley Boxing Club is set to stand trial next year relating to charges of assault and uttering threats.

Jonathan Macleod, also known as Jonny Mac, has a scheduled date of Oct. 2, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. for both charges, according to Court Services Online.

Charges against Macleod were officially sworn on Oct. 3, 2017.

Macleod filed not guilty pleas to both charges on Dec. 14.