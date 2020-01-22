Courtenay assets maxed out during latest snow storm

City of Courtenay snow removal crews were running full throttle during the recent storm that covered the Comox Valley.

Every asset in the City of Courtenay was out for 48 hours during the recent snow storm. File photo

Addressing council Jan. 20, director of public works Trevor Kushner said the “rigid program” starts by removing snow from arterial roads, then tackles collectors, residential collectors and residential areas, and finishes with lanes and cul de sacs.

“We make a single pass on both sides of the roads,” he said. “We want to ensure there’s emergency access in residential areas. Then we come back and make a second pass.”

Kushner said every snow and ice control event differs in terms of intensity, duration and timing. New technology and weather reports enabled City staff to prepare for the latest snowfall.

“We changed our snow and ice control program into three shifts of 16 hours, which is a maximum under WorkSafe BC rules,” Kushner said. “We had every single asset in the City of Courtenay out for 48 straight hours.”

The duration of snowfall forced crews to re-start the removal process after the first pass, which meant re-plowing, and sometimes covering cleared driveways and sidewalks.

Another issue with the latest storm was the 42 centimetres of snow over 36 hours. Kushner said operators were forced to abort some residential areas due to children playing, and residents shovelling snow.

He said two factors make Courtenay unique for snow/ice removal: a high level of service that includes residential areas, and an exceptional crew.

“We have the finest fleet that I’ve seen in my 30 years. Overall, I’m extremely happy and proud of the response.”

Coun. David Frisch was impressed with the efforts when he saw the amount of snow being cleared downtown.

Coun. Doug Hillian asked about the capacity to respond to challenging situations on residential streets, where someone might have trouble making a doctor appointment, for example.

Kushner said off-street parking, or the lack thereof, presents an issue for crews.

“It’s almost impossible to move a tandem truck,” he said. “Sometimes they can make a single pass in and have to back up, they can’t turn around.”