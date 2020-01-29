Courtenay art gallery hosting February food bank drive

Spirits of the West Coast Art Gallery is showing community spirit by collecting non-perishable food items for the Comox Valley Food Bank to honour local families this Valentine’s Day.

“Neighbours helping neighbours,” said Spirits of the West Coast Art Gallery co-owner, Lydia Fisher, in a press release. “Our food bank distributes free emergency food to people in need, and our February drive focuses on the families and children in our community who need a helping hand.”

Stop by the gallery at 2926 Back Road during regular business hours from now until Feb. 14 and enter the draw for a beautiful gift basket valued at over $250.

The Valentine’s Day Foodbank Fundraiser Gift Basket includes a beautiful silver eagle pendant and matching bead loomed bracelet designed by Richard Krentz from the Coast Salish Nation, K’ómoks artist Andy Everson’s new 2020 calendar, and foodie treats from Salish Sea Foods, Hot Chocolates, Clever Crow Herbs & Spices, Vancouver Island Sea Salt and more.

The lucky winner will be drawn on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Donations of non-perishable food items to the Valentine’s Foodbank Drive and Fundraiser will help families and their children who are clients of the Comox Valley Foodbank.

Suggested items include beans, rice, pasta, and gluten-free items, canned items (fish, meat, fruit, vegetables, pasta sauces and beans, nutritional snacks for children’s lunches, and toiletries for women and children, including sanitary products and diapers.

“If you prefer to contribute a direct donation of funds to the Comox Valley Food Bank, please donate online to the Comox Valley Food Bank (https://comoxvalleyfoodbank.ca/donate/) or in-person at 1491 McPhee Ave., Courtenay. After you do, drop by our gallery, show us your receipt, and you’ll be entered into the draw,” said Fisher.