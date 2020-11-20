Construction has started on a new apartment complex at 1025 Ryan Rd. in Courtenay. Scott Stanfield photo

Courtenay apartment to contain 118 units

Construction has started on a new apartment complex at 1025 Ryan Rd. in Courtenay. Located beside the Washington Inn Apartments, the five-storey building will contain 118 rental units.

Construction has started on a new apartment complex at 1025 Ryan Rd. in Courtenay. Located beside the Washington Inn Apartments, the five-storey building will contain 118 rental units.

The suites will be a mix of micro units (less than 29 square metres), studios, one bedrooms and two bedrooms.

Veyron Properties Group will cap the rental rates for eight units at $812.50 per month. The company will also offer a six-month pre-paid bus pass to the first occupants of the eight suites.

The building will include a gym, co-working space, rooftop patio with adjoining indoor community lounge, bike storage and storage lockers.

Veyron president Brett Giese expects construction will be complete late next year.

Comox Valley Record

Previous story
Ucluelet’s Black Rock Resort shuts down restaurant and spa after staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Next story
Several Revelstoke businesses adjust services due to COVID-19 spike

Just Posted

Most Read