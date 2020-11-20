Courtenay apartment to contain 118 units

Construction has started on a new apartment complex at 1025 Ryan Rd. in Courtenay. Located beside the Washington Inn Apartments, the five-storey building will contain 118 rental units.

Construction has started on a new apartment complex at 1025 Ryan Rd. in Courtenay. Scott Stanfield photo

The suites will be a mix of micro units (less than 29 square metres), studios, one bedrooms and two bedrooms.

Veyron Properties Group will cap the rental rates for eight units at $812.50 per month. The company will also offer a six-month pre-paid bus pass to the first occupants of the eight suites.

The building will include a gym, co-working space, rooftop patio with adjoining indoor community lounge, bike storage and storage lockers.

Veyron president Brett Giese expects construction will be complete late next year.

Comox Valley Record