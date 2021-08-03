Courtenay and Cumberland fire departments respond to early morning wildfire

The Courtenay Fire Department battled a wildfire on private property just west of the city. Black Press file photo

The Courtenay and Cumberland fire departments responded to a wildfire at the 5400 block of Duncan Bay Main, west of the city, on Tuesday morning, Aug. 3.

The Courtenay fire department began receiving calls from residents in the area, as well as city residents who could see the orange glow.

“We started getting calls just after 1 a.m.,” said Courtenay Fire Inspector Greg Lamb. “I would say it was about 400 feet long by about 100 feet wide (when we arrived).”

The Courtenay fire department sent one engine, one water tender, and 11 personnel. Cumberland sent two firefighters and one water tender. BC Forestry also attended the fire.

“We had it knocked down probably by 3 a.m., and then from 3 till 8 a.m. it was just overhaul and getting out hotspots,” said Lamb.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by BC Forests, who will be discussing the incident with the property owner.

Lamb said there was never any threat to structures in the area, but this serves as a reminder as to how quickly fires can get out of hand in these conditions.

“It’s very dry out there, but thankfully a lot of people were calling it in, even though they were kilometres away they could see the glow,” said Lamb. “So the more people who call it in, the better chance we have of catching it.”

