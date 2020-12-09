- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- Cannabis 19+
- News
- Coronavirus News
- Sports
- 2020 B.C. Winter Games
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map
Courtenay-Alberni MP sought tax exemption on holiday gift cards
In an effort to bring some holiday cheer to Ottawa, Courtenay-Alberni NDP MP Gord Johns asked the House of Commons for unanimous support on a motion that would exclude gift card purchases up to $150 from employment income for the 2020 holiday season.