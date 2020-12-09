Courtenay-Alberni NDP MP Gord Johns in the House of Commons. File photo

Courtenay-Alberni MP sought tax exemption on holiday gift cards

In an effort to bring some holiday cheer to Ottawa, Courtenay-Alberni NDP MP Gord Johns asked the House of Commons for unanimous support on a motion that would exclude gift card purchases up to $150 from employment income for the 2020 holiday season.

  • Dec. 9, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Comox Valley Record

