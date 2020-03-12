Courtenay-Alberni MP re-introduces bill to create National Cycling Strategy

Courtenay-Alberni NDP MP Gord Johns has re-introduced a bill to create a National Cycling Strategy in Canada.

“Canadians want to do their part for the environment and keep active too,” Johns said in a news release issued March 11. “I first called for a National Cycling Strategy four years ago and this Liberal government has failed to get it done. I’m reintroducing this bill to help keep cyclists safe, to keep our communities healthy, and to take real action to help municipalities address the threat of climate change.”

Many other OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries have adopted cycling strategies and have seen significant increases in cycling as a result. Advocates have long called for a national strategy where the federal government would work with provinces and municipalities to increase commuter, recreational and tourism cycling across Canada.

“A National Cycling Strategy is a great way to help Canadian commuters make choices that are healthier, more affordable and help our environment. Gord’s bill includes requirements that will improve safety for cyclists across the country and will encourage more Canadians to take their bikes to work,” said NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. “If the Liberals work with us, we can promote active transportation for Canadians who want to tackle the climate crisis in their day-to-day lives.”

Comox Valley Record