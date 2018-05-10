Courtenay-Alberni MP hosts meeting on pharmacare, dental

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns and NDP health critic, MP Don Davies, are hosting a town hall on pharmacare and dental care Saturday in Qualicum Beach. — Photo submitted by Gord Johns office

Gord Johns, Courtenay-Alberni MP, is inviting local residents to join him and NDP health critic, MP Don Davies, for a public conversation on pharmacare and dental care Saturday (May 12) .

The town hall meeting will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Qualicum Beach Branch 76, 180 Veterans Way, on Saturday, May 12 at 1 p.m.

In a news release from Johns’ office, Johns said it’s “outrageous that Canadians are having to choose between purchasing food and paying for their prescription drugs.”

The federal NDP is calling on the Liberal government to shelve the proposed pharmacare study outlined in the 2018 budget and take immediate action to improve Canadians’ lives today, according to the release.

“Adopting a universal healthcare plan would eliminate out-of-pocket expenses for families, lower costs for employers and immediately save our healthcare system a projected $4.3 billion per year,” said Johns.

The town hall will begin with a presentation by Davies, followed by questions and discussion from the public. The event is open and free to the public.

— Submitted by Gord Johns office