Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns will host a telephone town hall on Monday.

It will take place on March 30 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., PST. Constituents will begin receiving calls at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: ELECTION 2019: NDP’s Gord Johns re-elected in Courtenay-Alberni

You can stream the event live at www.bit.ly/GORDJOHNS and call the office at 1-844-620-9924.

— NEWS staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News