Courtenay-Alberni Greens to choose federal candidate June 15

The Courtenay-Alberni Green Party riding association has announced a nomination contest will be held for federal candidacy in the riding.

The nomination meeting will be held at 1 p.m. on June 15 at Hupacasath Hall in Port Alberni (5500 Ahahswinis Dr.).

The two candidates, Mandolyn Jonasson and Sean Wood, are excited to have the opportunity to connect with residents of the riding to discuss the unique perspectives they each bring to the Green policies that directly address local concerns, and have scheduled a few public meetings leading up to the federal Green Party AGM and Candidate vote .

Wood owns a small graphic design business and resides in Parksville, along with his wife of 21 years and their two young children.

Jonasson is a local food advocate and social venture entrepreneur with a long connection to the riding. She lives and farms in Qualicum Bay with her husband, daughter and stepson.

“We’re reaching a time of reckoning in regards to our environment, and with the recent win of Paul Manly in Nanaimo-Ladysmith, it’s a time when we are going to see Green votes having more effect across Canada,” said Sunshine Goldsberry, Green Party member for Courtenay-Alberni.

Port Alberni and outlying area residents are invited to attend a meet-and-greet at Chars Landing (4815 Argyle St., Port Alberni) on May 29 between 4-6 p.m.

Qualicum and outlying areas will have their best opportunity on Saturday, June 1, at Sodaworks, (124 Harlech Rd., Qualicum Beach) between 1-3 p.m.

Courtenay area residents are invited to join the nomination candidates on Thursday, June 6, from 7-9 p.m. at Forbidden Brewing in Courtenay (Suite A, 1590 Cliffe Ave.)

In Parksville and surrounding area, meet the two candidates at a San Pariel home (1068 Forgotten Drive) on Saturday, June 8, between 1 and 3 p.m.

— NEWS staff, submitted