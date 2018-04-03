Court Report

A total of 19 files involving 16 individuals were scheduled for the court date

Clearwater Times

In Clearwater provincial court held Tuesday, March 27, Larry Holland of Little Fort faced a charge under the Offences Act of failure to comply with a probation order. He was given a $600 fine plus a $90 victims surcharge.

Kevan Kowalyshyn of Vavenby faced a charge under the Criminal Code of Canada of possession of a weapon contrary to an order. He was given a fine of $500 and a victims surcharge of $150.

Richard Makay of Clearwater faced charges of theft, mischief and fraud under the Criminal Code of Canada. He was given 60 days in jail to be served intermittently, probation for 18 months with conditions, as well as ordered to pay $2,259.05 restitution and a victims surcharge of $100.

A total of 19 files involving 16 individuals were scheduled for the court date. Most were put over for a later appearance.

Next provincial court date in Clearwater will be May 29. Court is held in the council chambers at Dutch Lake Community Centre.

newsroom@clearwatertimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter