Court relies on Facebook to track down accused

Laughter erupted in Princeton court last Thursday when a man offered to track down an accused through social media.

The man – who faces charges on a separate matter – interupted proceedings to say he could possibly locate a missing defendant.

He pulled out his phone.

“I can see if he’s online, on Facebook if you want.”

Lukas Veit was to appear on charges of driving while prohibited and uttering threats, but had not attended the morning session.

Judge Michelle Daneliuk, who was visibly taken aback by the offer, shook her head and then said: “Sure, go ahead…You can’t hide from the court.”

After Veit was contacted through Facebook the man then handed his phone to duty counsel.

