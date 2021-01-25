Court-registered sex offender arrested for breach of parole in Langford

A court-designated dangerous offender released into the Victoria community last fall was arrested Jan. 22 and his parole revoked for allegedly approaching a female youth in Langford the day before.

On Thursday, Jan. 21 West Shore RCMP received a call from the parents of a female youth who was approached at a bus stop on Peatt Road by a man she recognized as Cameron Ratelle, the subject of a VicPD notification issued last Oct. 17. She is said to have kept herself safe and quickly spoke to one of her parents, who called police.

West Shore RCMP officers arrived at the scene but the man had left. The officers contacted VicPD, who located Ratelle the following day and took him into custody for breaching his release conditions. His parole was revoked and he was returned to a correctional facility.

The female was not physically injured in the incident.

