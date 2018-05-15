Court date set for Greyhound bus driver involved in fatal Kersley crash

The driver is facing a criminal charge after the April 2017 incident, which killed one man

The driver of a Greyhound bus that was involved in a fatal four-vehicle crash south of Kersley in April 2017 was in Quesnel Provincial Court today (May 15) to schedule his first appearance before a judge.

Colin Lucas Dunlop, a Prince George resident, is scheduled to make his first appearance at provincial court in Quesnel on June 12, in relation to criminal charges laid March 28, 2018. Dunlop faces one count of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention for the April 21, 2017 incident.

At the time, the North District RCMP reported that one person was killed and seven injured in the crash, which involved the Greyhound bus, a car, a pick-up truck and a tractor pulling farm equipment.

All four vehicles were travelling north.

The Coroner’s Service confirmed its investigation into the death of a male in his late 50s from Quesnel is still open in relation to the incident.

The B.C. Coroner’s Office did not release the victim’s name; however, a GoFundMe campaign started after the crash named Michael Bailey as the tractor driver who was killed.

His wife Katina London was driving in the pick-up truck behind him for safety reasons, says the GoFundMe page, and she was knocked unconscious in the crash. The page was updated a month later to say that London was stable enough to be flown back to G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital in Quesnel. The campaign raised $8,905 for the family.

Dunlop and Greyhound Canada have also been named in four civil lawsuits in relation to the crash.

One of the passengers of the car that was involved, a man from Idaho, suffered serious injuries, according to his claim, including traumatic brain injury and spinal injuries.

Katina London has filed a civil lawsuit, after sustaining injuries including severe traumatic brain injury and loss of mobility, according to the claim filed last month. London is also named as one of four plaintiffs in an additional civil claim against Dunlop and Greyhound Canada, along with her three children. This lawsuit claims the family has suffered various losses due to the death of Michael Bailey.

Dunlop and Greyhound have not yet filed a response to the notice of these three civil claims, and none of the allegations have yet been proved in court.

The fourth civil claim was filed by a Vernon woman who claims to have suffered mild brain injury, back, hip and shoulder injuries, as well as other physical and emotional injuries.

The defendants Dunlop and Greyhound are denying this claim.