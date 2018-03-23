Court date moved for Nanaimo city manager accused of threats

Tracy Samra's court date now scheduled for next month

An initial court date scheduled for Nanaimo’s chief administrative officer will not take place next week.

Tracy Samra, the city’s CAO, was scheduled to appear in provincial court in Nanaimo on March 27, but that date has since been moved to next month.

Samra was arrested following an incident at city hall Jan. 31, where she allegeldy threatened multiple individuals.

The B.C. Prosecution Service is seeking to have her bound to conditions of a peace bond.

Samra’s court date is now scheduled for April 10 at 9 a.m.

