Court date moved for Nanaimo city manager accused of making threats

Tracy Samra, the City of Nanaimo’s chief administrative officer, has a court date scheduled for June 5. (News Bulletin file)

A scheduled court appearance for Nanaimo’s highest-ranking city employee has been adjourned the day before it was supposed to take place.

Tracy Samra, the City of Nanaimo’s chief administrative officer, had been scheduled to appear in provincial court in Nanaimo tomorrow morning, May 15, but that date has once again been moved, this time to June 5.

It’s the fourth time that Samra’s court date has been rescheduled.

Samra’s court date stems from an incident on Jan 31. at city hall. She was arrested for allegedly threatening multiple individuals. A court document, obtained by the News Bulletin, shows that the RCMP believe that Mayor Bill McKay, city councillors Sheryl Armstrong and Diane Brennan and Jan Kemp, Sheila Gurrie, Donna Stennes, Kim Fowler, Brad McRae and Dominic Jones had reasonable grounds to fear personal harm or injury as a result of the Jan. 31 incident.

Since then, the B.C. Prosecution Service has sought to have Samra bound to conditions of a peace bond. Samra remains on paid leave with the city and councillors have approved hiring an interim chief administrative officer as a result of her ongoing absence.

Samra’s first court date was originally scheduled for March 27.

