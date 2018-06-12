Couples’ disputes keep RCMP busy

Creston RCMP responded to 89 calls for assistance, many involving relationship disputes, from June 5-12, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Monday.

June 5

• Harassing email communications to a local church were the subject of an investigation.

• Police assisted the Canadian Border Security Agency in Rykerts after a vehicle ran the border.

June 6

• A dispute involving an “ended relationship” required police intervention.

• RCMP were called in to assist with the disposal of blasting caps found on a newly purchased property.

• Participants in a neighbours’ dispute that turned physical were warned to stay away from each other.

• A threat in Yahk was investigated.

• A sudden death at a Highway 3A residence was investigated.

• Police were called to keep the peace while a tenant was being evicted.

June 7

• When a driver reported to have possibly tossed a lit cigarette from his vehicle on Highway 3A was stopped, police determined that a sticker had blown off the vehicle.

• Police removed an unruly group of males who were drinking, yelling and swearing at passers-by from Centennial Park.

• A charge of mischief is being considered after police were called to a neighbours’ dispute over a locked gate in Wynndel.

• Police located and dealt with people in a vehicle after they confronted a couple in Canyon for no reason.

June 8

• After police were called to a split couple’s dispute over property, the parties were advised to seek counsel.

• A hit and run to a vehicle in Creston was investigated.

• Police intervened when two parties exchanged harassing text messages, possibly in breach of a court order. They were advised not to have further contact.

• When police investigated a complaint about animal abuse they met with the owner and determined that no abuse had taken place.

• Police are investigating a report about broken vehicle windows in Lister, which the complainant said could be related to a civil dispute.

• A shoplifter caught with more than $150 worth of unpaid groceries was arrested at a local grocery store.

• A late night noise complaint on 22nd Avenue led to a police visit.

June 9

• A suspicious vehicle report was made from Lister.

• An unwelcome male causing a disturbance at a Highway 21 business was removed.

• No criminal or unsafe actions were noted when police investigated a report of gunshots in Lister.

June 10

• A rock slide on Highway 3 near Kootenay Pass damaged one vehicle, but there were no injuries to the occupants.

• A male reported to be behaving suspiciously in bushes at a Creston resident told police he was looking for a lost backpack.

• When police received a complaint that one person in a separated couple was selling their belongings they advised the complainant to seek legal counsel for the civil matter.

• When police assisted EMS with an intoxicated injured male he was found to be in breach of a no alcohol consumption condition and charged.

June 11

• When the previously mentioned male was released from cells he breached the no drinking condition within three hours and also caused a disturbance at the hospital. He was held pending a court hearing.

• Creston police assisted Cranbrook RCMP in executing a warrant for the arrest of a male who breached a conditional sentence order. He resisted arrest and further charges are pending.

• Police were called to intervene in a civil dispute over the selling of property in Yahk.

• Threatening text and social media messages between a separated couple were investigated.

• Police advised two females involved in harassing communications over a male to cease communications.

• When police arrived to investigate a loud party and disturbance at a Creston residence the noise had calmed.

June 12

• Alcohol was a factor in an aggravated assault involving three males beating another male. The suspects were arrested and held for court.