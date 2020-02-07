Couple now charged with Abbotsford store fraud and pulling knife

Charges have now been laid against a couple allegedly involved in a fraud incident at the Real Canadian Superstore in Abbotsford on Jan. 25.

A couple who is accused of switching price tags on items at an Abbotsford grocery store and then pulling out a knife when confronted has now been charged.

Carla Eileen Alm, 48, and Gregory Jay Derksen, 38, have each been been charged with fraud under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

Derksen has additionally been charged with assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) posted the couple’s picture on social media on Monday, saying they needed help identifying them.

The APD said the pair were seen on Saturday, Jan. 25 at about 9:30 p.m. in Real Canadian Superstore – located at 2855 Gladden Rd. – allegedly switching tags on several items.

Police said the couple proceeded through the checkout with the price-swapped items and, when an employee confronted them in the parking lot, the man allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened staff.

Police said the couple then left the shopping cart behind with the merchandise and drove off in their vehicle.

The APD indicated on Wednesday that the couple had turned themselves in.