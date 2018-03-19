Couple falls through ice of Kelowna pond

Kelowna Fire Department responds to help two people and a dog from area pond

The Kelowna Fire Department is warning people that ice is not safe due to the spring weather conditions.

The KFD responded to a report of a person that had fallen through the ice shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The first arriving crew found a male and female with a dog, all of whom were out of the water and on dry land near a small partially frozen pond in the 3800 block of Gordon Drive.

Fire crews and BCAS assessed the male and female. Patients were wet and cold but uninjured and neither were transported to hospital.

Two engines, an ice rescue team and a command unit including 11 fire personnel responded to the incident.

The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind people that due to spring weather, ice conditions are not safe and if you see someone fall through the ice, call 911 immediately.

